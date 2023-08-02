Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Trex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,812. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Trex

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.