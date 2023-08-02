TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,392,750 shares of company stock valued at $362,737,878. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

