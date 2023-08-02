TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.