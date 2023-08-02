TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.40.

NYSE:TNET opened at $104.55 on Friday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,392,750 shares of company stock worth $362,737,878. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

