Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Triumph Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Triumph Group

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.