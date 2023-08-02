True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 61,424 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

USMV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. 1,710,450 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

