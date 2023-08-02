True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66,513 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,513 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 453,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

