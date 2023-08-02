True Link Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $295,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $69,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.53%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

