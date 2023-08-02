True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 91,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

