True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.20. 2,739,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

