True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IYE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,370. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

