Truist Financial Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $122.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONFree Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Analyst Recommendations for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

