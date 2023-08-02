Truist Financial Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $122.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

