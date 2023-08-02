Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.00 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003201 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $391.91 million and approximately $32.00 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.