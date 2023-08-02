TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,275.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $249,846. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 818,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

