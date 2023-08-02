TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

