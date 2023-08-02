Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,553. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

