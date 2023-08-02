Tyman plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 309 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.15. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £606.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,201.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

In other news, insider Nicky Hartery purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,137.60 ($24,570.03). In related news, insider Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £64,750 ($83,130.06). Also, insider Nicky Hartery bought 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,137.60 ($24,570.03). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.49) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

