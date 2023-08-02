Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,216,574. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 96,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,266.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

