Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $70.24 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,143.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00791054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00124356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17166197 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,106,774.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

