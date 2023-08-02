UMA Market Cap Reaches $117.11 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $117.11 million and $5.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00005498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,794,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,091,254 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

