UniBot (UNIBOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.76 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $119.00 or 0.00407812 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $119.00 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 128.0122815 USD and is up 23.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,002,486.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

