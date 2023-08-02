Uniswap Price Tops $6.15 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $129.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.15 or 0.00021074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00300364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.55529089 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 759 active market(s) with $122,224,175.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

