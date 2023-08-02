Uniswap Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00021350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $139.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00308407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

