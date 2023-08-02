United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 112.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.01. 676,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.