United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 112.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.01. 676,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on UPS
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.