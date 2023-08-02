United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular Price Performance

United States Cellular stock remained flat at $17.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

