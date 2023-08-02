United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $240.13, but opened at $260.01. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $246.65, with a volume of 153,242 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,874 shares of company stock worth $7,184,834. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.