Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.75 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Upwork Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.