Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.33 million. Upwork also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

UPWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 256.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 37.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

