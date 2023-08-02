Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE UE opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

