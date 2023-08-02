US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.44 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 94,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 123.4% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

