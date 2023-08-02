Valmont Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VMI traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $262.56. 9,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $254.92 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

