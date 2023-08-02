Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,243 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

