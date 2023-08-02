Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.25. 506,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,605. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

