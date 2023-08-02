Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 3,589 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% in the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

