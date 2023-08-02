Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 11,466,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,020,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,160,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

