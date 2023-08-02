Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 13,409 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,669,000 after buying an additional 1,878,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after buying an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,389,000 after buying an additional 1,405,349 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 3,221,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

