Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 1.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,757 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.