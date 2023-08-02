Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up about 3.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:FAPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 124,020 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.