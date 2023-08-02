Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Lwmg LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

