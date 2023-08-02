Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,830,000 after buying an additional 432,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $291.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

