Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $206.04. 73,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $193.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

