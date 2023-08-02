Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. 4,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,362. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $582.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

