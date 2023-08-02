Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. 6,173,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,714. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

