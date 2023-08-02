Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 8.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $57,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 2,790,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,262. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

