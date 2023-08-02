Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. 4,237,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.12. The company has a market cap of $309.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

