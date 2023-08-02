Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $224.81. 2,661,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,778. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.