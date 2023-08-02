Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.