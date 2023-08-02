Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is Avion Wealth’s Largest Position

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 142.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $65,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 716,189 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

