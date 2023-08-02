Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

VPU stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 79,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

