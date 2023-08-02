Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 to $0.40 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 153,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,995. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $898.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

