Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,153,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 319,202 shares.The stock last traded at $23.21 and had previously closed at $23.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $905.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.